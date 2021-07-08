structure fire

Fire Crews Knock Down Early Morning Fire at Hillside Home in Pacific Palisades

The fire was extinguished by the LAFD in just under two hours, but not before a partial collapse.

By Maggie More

Fire crews extinguished a fire early Thursday morning at a hillside home in Pacific Palisades.

The fire at the one-story, single family home was first reported to the Los Angeles Fire Department at 3:49 a.m. Thursday. Crews battled the fire from outside the building, due to "the hillside location and structural instability," according to LAFD.

Part of the structure collapsed due to damage from the flames, but all occupants were outside the building and no injuries were reported.

After an hour and 43 minutes, firefighters extinguished the flames. LAFD Air Operations observed carefully for embers that might have ignited vegetation, and as of 5:32 a.m. crews were still working on remaining small pockets of fire in the building.

The cause of the fire and cost of the damage are yet to be determined.

