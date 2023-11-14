san fernando

1 hospitalized in fire that destroyed mobile home in San Fernando

At least two other mobile homes were damaged in the fire.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Fire burns at a mobile home park Nov. 14, 2023 in San Fernando.
A man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon when Fire destroyed at least one mobile home in San Fernando.

The fire was reported at about noon at a mobile home park in the 1500 block of Truman Avenue. Details about a cause were not immediatley avialable.

Flames damaged two neighboring mobile homes. The fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes.

One man suffered burn injuries to his face and hands. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

