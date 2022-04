Firefighters are battling a fire at an office building Monday in Garden Grove.

The two-story Spectrum office building is located in the 7400 block of Chapman Avenue. Firefighters on at least two ladder trucks were spraying water on flames.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.