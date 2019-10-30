Maps: See Evacuation Traffic Near Wildfires Burning in Southern California

Both sides of the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley were shut down as the Hill Fire burned hundreds of acres Oct. 30, 2019.

Several wildfires burning in Los Angeles and Riverside counties forced the evacuations of thousands of residents Wednesday, leaving traffic tangled in many areas near the fires.

View live traffic maps showing current conditions affecting evacuating residents near several wildfires burning in Southern California.

Ventura County

The Easy Fire in the hills of southeastern Ventura County began burning early Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of about 26,000 residents. The fire began burning at 6 a.m., and within hours had grown to more than 1,000 acres due to high winds and treacherous fire weather. It is currently threatening homes near the Reagan Library. Freeway and road closures began with Highway 23 closing between Los Angeles Avenue and Avenida de los Arboles.

Jurupa Valley

The Hill Fire was reported around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite in Jurupa Valley. The fire had grown to 200 acres with 0% containment by the afternoon. Mandatory excavations were in effect, and the 60 Freeway was closed in both directions near the area. It was partially reopened later in the day, with traffic breaks planned.

Downtown Riverside Fire

The so-called Dexter Fire had burned just 5 acres, but because it began burning in the downtown area of Riverside, many homes were threatened by flying embers. The fire was burning less than 10 miles away from the Jurupa Valley blaze. An evacuation center was set up as several streets were under mandatory evacuation orders.

Calabasas Fire

The Calabasas brush fire was reported at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, and firefighters managed to contain the blaze's forward progress at 10 acres. No evacuations were ordered, but it did cause the temporary closure of the 101 Freeway.

The CHP is also advising any drivers with large vehicles to stay off the 15 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga after a semi-truck overturned Wednesday. Heavy traffic is expected on northbound and southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway between 215 and 210. Only one lane would be open on the southbound side, and two on the northbound side.