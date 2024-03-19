Firefighters protect Studio City's Baked Potato jazz lounge from fire

Firefighters prevented a fire at a commercial building in Studio City from spreading Tuesday morning to the nearby Baked Potato jazz lounge.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at about 5:30 a.m. to the property in the 3700 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard near the 101 Freeway. A detached building behind the Baked Potato was on fire with flames threatening the business.

"Firefighters found a detached A/V room with fire inside behind the main building, with flames threatening the commercial," the LAFD said in a statement. "Crews quickly deployed hose lines to the rear and extinguished the flames, keeping them from extending inside the main portion of the business."

Crews knocked down the fire in 17 minutes.

Details about a cause were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

The music venue and restaurant on the northern end of the Cahuenga Pass between Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley has welcomed musicians since 1970.