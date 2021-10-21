Firefighter Injured During Fire at Harvard Heights House

A firefighter was injured in a fire Thursday morning that damaged a house in the Harvard Heights area west of downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of West 14th Street at about 6:30 a.m. and extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about a half hour,

according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The firefighter suffered an injury described as not life threatening.

Four occupants of the house were not injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.