Firefighter Injured During Fire at Harvard Heights House

The firefighter's injury during the early morning fire is not considered life-threatening.

By Staff Report

Firefighters at the scene of a Harvard Heights house fire.
A firefighter was injured in a fire Thursday morning that damaged a house in the Harvard Heights area west of downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of West 14th Street at about 6:30 a.m. and extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about a half hour,
according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The firefighter suffered an injury described as not life threatening.

Four occupants of the house were not injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

