Firefighters Free Worker With Arm Trapped in LAX Luggage Conveyor Belt

By City News Service

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to free a worker whose arm became trapped in a luggage conveyor belt at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, authorities said.

The man became stuck at about 6:15 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Firefighters worked to dismantle the conveyor belt and free him, Stewart said. Once freed, about 6:45 p.m., he was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital for further treatment. His condition was not available.

The man was a contract employee for United Airlines, according to Sgt. Rob Pedregon of Los Angeles World Airport Police.

