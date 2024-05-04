Firefighters from a severely damaged fire station in Huntington Park are being relocated to a station in Vernon, County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Saturday.

The fire broke out early Wednesday at LA County Fire Station 164 at 6301 Santa Fe Ave. No injuries were reported, and the flames were extinguished in about an hour and 20 minutes, the department reported.

"The firefighters were sleeping when the fire broke out, and if it were not for a Good Samaritan who rang the station's doorbell to alert them, this fire could have been much worse,'' Hahn said in her regular message to constituents Saturday.

"Our firefighters couldn't reach their turnout gear, so many of them fought the fire in T-shirts and flip-flops until a nearby station could respond,'' she added.

The station suffered severe damage, and Hahn said the engines and paramedic units were destroyed.

"The personnel from this station are being relocated for the time being to the Vernon fire station, and I stand ready to support our Fire Department to ensure the community can continue to depend on the greatest fire department in the world and that response times are not impacted by this tragedy,'' Hahn said.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated as of this weekend.