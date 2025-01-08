Firefighters save photo albums, belongings from home burning in Palisades fire

Firefighters responding to the fast-moving blaze in Pacific Palisades retrieved several keepsakes from a burning home while it was being consumed by flames.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department’s No. 37 station out of Westwood were on Lachman Lane on Tuesday battling the fire in a residential neighborhood. There, firefighters were seen retrieving what looked like about two dozen photo albums, a grandfather clock and several other possible antiques from the house.

“Just trying to save some photos,” one firefighter said as he set down an album across the street and away from the blaze.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC4 reporter Karma Dickerson, who was reporting from the scene, witnessed the heroic act from the crews.

“They did try to make an effort to save some of the items that were inside the home,” Dickerson said. “I was watching them carry out family’s keepsakes. It was pretty extraordinary for them to make that a priority understanding that the house would likely be lost.”

Firefighters said they were hoping the retrieved items would give the homeowners some comfort amid their loss.

The wind-fanned blaze broke out Tuesday morning amid a high wind warning in much of Southern California. To keep up with the latest on the Palisades fire, click here for NBC4’s live blog.