Santa Ana

Fireworks Accident Injures 8 Celebrating Lunar New Year

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Eight people were taken to a hospital early Saturday after a fireworks display sent shrapnel into a crowd celebrating the Lunar New Year, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The accident at the intersection of Westminster Avenue and North Euclid Street was reported at 12:11 a.m., said OCFA Capt. Carlos Huerta.

One of the injured was sent to a trauma center, Huerta said.

The fireworks were professional grade and Santa Ana police were not investigating the accident, according to the department. The accident was being investigated by the OCFA, however.

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaLunar New Year
