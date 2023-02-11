Seal Beach

Five Injured in Seal Beach Crash

By CNS

Police sirens and lights
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach Saturday night sent five people to trauma centers.

The crash was reported at 7:14 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway at Main Street, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran.

All five trauma patients got out of one of the vehicles before firefighters arrived, Doran said.

Ambulances from Seal Beach and Huntington Beach took the patients to trauma centers for treatment, he said.

This article tagged under:

Seal Beach
