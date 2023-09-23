Pomona

Five people shot at large party in Pomona

By City News Service

A shooting at a large party in Pomona wounded five people, leaving at least one victim in critical condition, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to 1500 E. First St. at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the wounded people to a hospital, where two were treated and released. Two victims were in stable condition and one remained in critical condition.

Pomona police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

