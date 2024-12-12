San Pedro

Plan for detours. The Vincent Thomas Bridge is closing for 16 months

The bridge, which connects San Pedro with Terminal Island, will go under construction following its deteriorating deck.

By Sahana Patel

A truck crosses the Vincent Thomas Bridge as cargo shipping containers are unloaded from a container ship at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
GettyImages

The Vincent Thomas Bridge, a 60-year-old bridge crossing the Los Angeles Harbor, is set to close in late 2025 or early 2026 for construction, raising traffic concerns for drivers.  

The suspension bridge, which is structurally sound, is a vital truck connection to and from the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. But, the bridge is deteriorating due to environmental causes and heavy traffic loading, according to Caltrans. 

In response to the expected closure, the Traffic Management Plan Task Force, consisting of Caltrans and other agencies, elected officials and the public, will have its second meeting to gather public input on the potential detours caused by the closure. 

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 828 S. Mesa St., San Pedro.

The closure will allow crews to install a new bridge deck, which Caltrans said will ensure the shortest construction time, and is the cheapest and safest option. 

The anticipated 16-month project is set to be completed spring 2027.

More information on the project and planning meetings can be found here

This article tagged under:

San PedroTrafficCaltrans
