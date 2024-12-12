Free holiday events are festively festooning the Original Farmers Market

What to Know Holidays at the Original Farmers Market

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" on Dec. 13 will include live music, free hot chocolate, and other seasonal niceties

An early menorah lighting will take place Dec. 19

Enjoy live caroling Dec. 20-22

The Original Farmers Market always boasts an especially seasonal sheen of sorts, even in the non-Christmassy months of April, July, or September.

We think the popular destination's handsome green-and-white awnings might have something to do with its authentic yuletide-inside character, but all of the festive annual events that pop up at the market also play a major role in its merry mojo.

Making the flurry of these year-round events all the merrier? Admission is always free, and no ticket is required.

So don your Donner-covered, Rudolph-rosy sweater, and your snowman-dotted scarf, and make for the clocktower'd landmark Dec. 13 for a night of live holiday music and a few wholesome activities, too.

You'll be "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" from 6 to 9 p.m., thanks to appearances by The Holly Belles, The MoonRays, and y2k2k!, a band that revisits some of the get-moving hits of the 1990s and earliest years of this century.

There's complimentary hot chocolate, temporary tattoos if you're feeling it, and a photo booth, too.

But before you arrive? Be sure to pick up a toy — make it new and unwrapped — to donate to the Salvation Army toy drive.

Everyone who donates will be treated to "a sweet gift" courtesy of Dylan's Candy Bar.

There are more feel-good, embrace-the-season celebrations just ahead at the Original Farmers Market, including the Chanukah Celebration Dec. 19 — it's happening a few days before the holiday begins — and Victorian carolers from Dec. 20-22.