Free holiday events are festively festooning the Original Farmers Market

A music-filled party, a marvelous menorah, and old-timey carolers are popping up at the public market.

What to Know

  • Holidays at the Original Farmers Market
  • "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" on Dec. 13 will include live music, free hot chocolate, and other seasonal niceties
  • An early menorah lighting will take place Dec. 19
  • Enjoy live caroling Dec. 20-22

The Original Farmers Market always boasts an especially seasonal sheen of sorts, even in the non-Christmassy months of April, July, or September.

We think the popular destination's handsome green-and-white awnings might have something to do with its authentic yuletide-inside character, but all of the festive annual events that pop up at the market also play a major role in its merry mojo.

Making the flurry of these year-round events all the merrier? Admission is always free, and no ticket is required.

So don your Donner-covered, Rudolph-rosy sweater, and your snowman-dotted scarf, and make for the clocktower'd landmark Dec. 13 for a night of live holiday music and a few wholesome activities, too.

You'll be "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" from 6 to 9 p.m., thanks to appearances by The Holly Belles, The MoonRays, and y2k2k!, a band that revisits some of the get-moving hits of the 1990s and earliest years of this century.

There's complimentary hot chocolate, temporary tattoos if you're feeling it, and a photo booth, too.

But before you arrive? Be sure to pick up a toy — make it new and unwrapped — to donate to the Salvation Army toy drive.

Everyone who donates will be treated to "a sweet gift" courtesy of Dylan's Candy Bar.

There are more feel-good, embrace-the-season celebrations just ahead at the Original Farmers Market, including the Chanukah Celebration Dec. 19 — it's happening a few days before the holiday begins — and Victorian carolers from Dec. 20-22.

