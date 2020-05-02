Downtown LA

Flames Damage Big Rigs at Downtown Loading Dock

No injuries were immediately reported.

By City News Service

Ferrari Sheppard

Flames Saturday damaged big rigs backed up to the loading dock of a downtown produce business, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 7:19 p.m. at 1661 South Mcgarry St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

"Thirty-eight firefighters extinguished fire in the cabs of multiple tractor-trailers in 22 minutes,'' Stewart said. The firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading into the 14,000-square-foot building.

There was smoke inside the produce business, so firefighters called for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, she said.

No injuries were immediately reported, Stewart said.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LAfire
