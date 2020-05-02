Flames Damage Big Rigs at Downtown Loading Dock

Flames Saturday damaged big rigs backed up to the loading dock of a downtown produce business, authorities said.
The fire was reported at 7:19 p.m. at 1661 South Mcgarry St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
"Thirty-eight firefighters extinguished fire in the cabs of multiple tractor-trailers in 22 minutes,'' Stewart said. The firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading into the 14,000-square-foot building.
There was smoke inside the produce business, so firefighters called for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, she said.
No injuries were immediately reported, Stewart said.
