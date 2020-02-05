Flight Diverted to LAX Because Passengers On Board Had Traveled To China

A Korean Air flight from Seoul, South Korea, and heading to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday because three passengers aboard had recently traveled to China, raising fears of possible coronavirus exposure.

An LAX representative confirmed the flight was diverted to LAX and landed about 2:30 p.m.

In a statement to various media outlets, Korean Air officials said three passengers on the flight had been in China within 14 days of their departure from South Korea. Once the flight was diverted to Los Angeles, the passengers underwent health screenings, but none showed any sign of the coronavirus, and the flight was cleared to continue to Las Vegas.