coronavirus

Flight Diverted to LAX Because Passengers On Board Had Traveled To China

By City News Service

Azucena Verela

A Korean Air flight from Seoul, South Korea, and heading to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday because three passengers aboard had recently traveled to China, raising fears of possible coronavirus exposure.

An LAX representative confirmed the flight was diverted to LAX and landed about 2:30 p.m.

In a statement to various media outlets, Korean Air officials said three passengers on the flight had been in China within 14 days of their departure from South Korea. Once the flight was diverted to Los Angeles, the passengers underwent health screenings, but none showed any sign of the coronavirus, and the flight was cleared to continue to Las Vegas.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Child Quarantined for Possible Coronavirus Exposure Not Infected, Riverside County Says

Riverside 3 hours ago

Riverside Soccer Coach Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Player

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us