Flights canceled, delayed at LAX following deadly crash in DC

Flights out of Los Angeles International Airport have been canceled or delayed on Thursday because of the deadly crash between an American Airlines plane and military helicopter in Washington, D.C.

There have been four flights out of LAX either delayed or canceled Thursday.

The mid-air collision of a Black Hawk Army helicopter and American Airlines passenger jet happened around 9 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday outside of Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. There were more than 60 people on the passenger jet and three military members in the helicopter.

The flight originated from Wichita, Kansas. All the passengers on the plane are reportedly dead.

Several of the passengers on the plane are reported to be figure skaters and families of the National Development Camp. They were in Wichita for the U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

The crash prompted the closure of Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night. It reopened at 11 a.m. Eastern time Thursday.

All arriving and departing flights in between were either diverted to nearby airports, delayed or canceled.