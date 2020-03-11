Flower Shop Operating as Illegal Pot Shop Raided in Santa Ana

Santa Ana police Wednesday were looking for the owner and operators of an illegal marijuana business raided on Tuesday.

"We were getting citizen complaints, and based on those complaints the vice and narcotics unit started investigating'' the business at 230 W. Warner Ave., said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

On Tuesday afternoon, police raided the pot shop and seized 45 pounds of cannabis products, $2,180 in cash, a Glock 26 9mm handgun and methamphetamine, Bertagna said.

The marijuana shop is not licensed with the city as required by law, Bertagna said.

"Nobody was at the location" when the raid occurred, Bertagna said. "So we're continuing to investigate who owns and operates the facility."