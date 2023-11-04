Hawthorne

Flower vendor stabbed in frightening Hawthorne attack caught on camera

A nurse came to the victim's aid following the brutal attack near a 105 Freeway overpass on Halloween.

By Tracey Leong and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles street vendor was stabbed in what appears to be a random attack that was captured on video. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man seen in the video who attacked 65-year-old Juan Diaz near the 105 Freeway overpass in Hawthorne on Halloween. Diaz, who was selling flowers on the side of the road, suffered several stab wounds. 

“I was just selling my flowers… and he started staring at me,” Diaz said. “Gave me a mean look. I put my head down, and then he came to me and started pushing me. He had a blade in his hand and pretty much wanted to kill me.”

Diaz tried to defend himself with a scooter to block the attacker. He fell to the ground, hoping the man would stop. Video captured the sound of witnesses yelling at the man.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But the brutal assault didn’t stop.

“When I saw him stab my chest, I didn't feel anything until 30 seconds later,” Diaz said. “I looked down and saw that I was covered in blood. And a lady came to me and said, ‘Sit down, sir,’ and I answered, ‘Why?’ And, the lady again said, ‘Sit down, you are bleeding a lot.”

That woman turned out to be a nurse. She provided aid at the scene before Diaz was taken to a hospital.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

horse racing 17 mins ago

Cody's Wish rallies for a storybook ending at Breeders' Cup in Santa Anita

Wildfires 5 hours ago

Evacuations eased, highway reopens with Highland Fire containment expected within days

Diaz is recovering at his daughter’s home.

No arrests were reported. 

This article tagged under:

Hawthorne
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us