Foothill cities oppose use of local park to process Eaton Fire debris

The cities of Duarte, Azusa, Irwindale and Baldwin Park are opposing federal plans to use Lario Park as a site for processing hazardous debris from the Eaton Fire, officials announced Monday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has already prepared the site at 15701 E. Foothill Blvd. with spill control measures and plans to monitor air quality during operations set to begin next week.

However, the cities argue they were not given prior notice or a chance to weigh in, raising concerns about the potential environmental impact and proximity to residents.

"While the cities are completely in solidarity with our neighboring communities, we are extremely disappointed with the lack of respect to our local residents for not being notified of the EPA's cleanup efforts and having toxic materials transported to our backyards,'' according to a statement from the city of Duarte.

The EPA said it will use a water truck for routine dust suppression to minimize visible emissions and conduct post-sampling of the site to ensure no negative impacts.

Fire debris, including lithium electric vehicle batteries and other possible hazardous materials, will be brought into the site daily, processed into appropriate waste streams, packaged for shipment and sent out to be disposed, federal officials said.

Trucks will use back roads from the fire area to Lario Park to avoid the Foothill (210) Freeway. Once processed for shipping or disposal, only U.S. Department Transportation approved trucks will transport materials to selected disposal facilities via the "quickest authorized paths," according to the EPA.

Crews from the Department of Public Works are setting up preventative measures to curb mudslides and erosion runoff in communities affected by the Eaton Fire. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

The cities plan to formally oppose the site and push for its closure as quickly as possible, according to the city of Duarte.

The cities are also coordinating with state Sen. Susan Rubio's office to organize a town hall in Duarte for residents to share their concerns, with details to be announced later.

Residents who are concerned with the EPA's plans can call the agency at 833-798-7372.

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents the area, expressed concern with the EPA's decision in a statement issued Monday afternoon. She noted that the EPA holds authority over the matter and its actions supersede local jurisdiction, given the project takes place on federal land.

"The removal of these materials should not come at the cost of creating a toxic environment for communities already disproportionately impacted by pollution," Solis said in her statement.

Pacific Palisades residents are frustrated over an unclear timeline of when rebuilding can begin. The EPA is currently removing hazardous material from homes in what officials are calling "phase one." Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

According to the supervisor, her team visited Lario Park in the morning alongside Rep. Gil Cisneros and local leaders. Solis urged federal agencies to keep constituents well-informed as the L.A. region moves toward recovery.

The L.A. Department of Parks and Recreation previously held a lease with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the use of Lario Park. But last week, the USACE amended the contract to remove the county from the lease and jurisdiction.

As of Jan. 22, the USACE and EPA are exclusively responsible for the day-to-day and ongoing management, operation and security of Lario Park.