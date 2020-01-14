Former LA High School Teacher Jailed for Sexual Assault of Student

A two-year prison sentence was handed down Tuesday for a former Los Angeles high school teacher who sexually assaulted one of her students.

Gina Murry, 34, also must register as a sex offender, and Los Angeles

County Superior Court Judge Norm Shapiro issued a 10-year protective order, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Murry, who taught at Esteban Torres High School, pleaded no contest last November to one count each of committing a lewd act on a child and oral copulation of a person under 16 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in May 2018, prosecutors said.