Four Hospitalized Due to Gas Leak at Wilmington Refinery

One worker was placed on a stretcher and lowered by a rope system from a platform.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Four people were hospitalized Thursday morning after they were exposed to leaking gases at a refinery in Wilmington.

One of the workers was in serious condition. One worker was lowered from a raised platform to the ground by a stretcher and rope system. Firefighters reached the platform by using a ladder truck.

Firefighters responded to the refinery in the community west of Long Beach just after 6:30 a.m. after a report of leaking butane and hydrogen sulfide, the LAFD said.

Crews shut off the leak. No evacuations were ordered in nearby neighborhoods.

The four hospitalized patients were a 40-year-old man in serious condition and three other men, ages 26, 35, and 43, with moderate injuries.

The circumstances of the leak were under investigation.

