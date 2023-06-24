Downey

Four killed in fatal crash in Downey

By City News Service

Police sirens and lights
An early morning freeway crash claimed the lives of four people on Saturday in Downey.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the southbound 605 Freeway and the 5 Freeway where they found the victims of the solo vehicle crash, CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks told City News Service.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed several lanes of the southbound freeway while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.

