California Wildfires

Free pet wellness clinic held in Culver City for wildfire victims

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rover Kennels in Culver City.

By Karla Rendon

An image of a dog's paws.
NBC News

A free pet wellness clinic will be held Saturday to help pets impacted by the brush fires in Los Angeles County.

Pets from households affected by the Eaton Fire, Palisades Fire, or the smaller brush fires that occurred in the county can get evaluated by licensed veterinarians at the clinic. If needed, pets can also be vaccinated at no charge.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Wildfires 3 hours ago

Live updates: Firefighters get better containment of SoCal fires

Wildfires Jan 15

The Eaton Fire Animal Rescue Hotline is helping reunite people with pets

The assessments will help determine if household pets’ health were compromised by the fires.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Routine vaccines and parasite prevention will be offered to up to 125 dogs and 50 cats, which was made possible by a donation from Zoetis.

Hosted by the American Humane Society in partnership with Rover Kennels and Destination Pet Foundation, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rover Kennels, which is located at 8930 Lindblade St., Culver City, CA 90232.

Those who are interested in attending can click here to register.

Not just dogs and cats, but tortoises, goats and rabbits have been dropped off at the Pasadena Humane Society while their owners evacuate. Christian Cázares reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us