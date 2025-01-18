Free pet wellness clinic held in Culver City for wildfire victims

A free pet wellness clinic will be held Saturday to help pets impacted by the brush fires in Los Angeles County.

Pets from households affected by the Eaton Fire, Palisades Fire, or the smaller brush fires that occurred in the county can get evaluated by licensed veterinarians at the clinic. If needed, pets can also be vaccinated at no charge.

The assessments will help determine if household pets’ health were compromised by the fires.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Routine vaccines and parasite prevention will be offered to up to 125 dogs and 50 cats, which was made possible by a donation from Zoetis.

Hosted by the American Humane Society in partnership with Rover Kennels and Destination Pet Foundation, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rover Kennels, which is located at 8930 Lindblade St., Culver City, CA 90232.

Those who are interested in attending can click here to register.

Not just dogs and cats, but tortoises, goats and rabbits have been dropped off at the Pasadena Humane Society while their owners evacuate. Christian Cázares reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.