The Eaton Fire Animal Rescue Hotline is helping reunite people with pets

What to Know The Eaton Fire Animal Rescue Hotline

Pasadena Humane is managing the information/reporting resource

626-577-3752

Please report found or lost "pets, livestock, exotics, and wildlife" as well as any animals seen on evacuated properties

Reuniting people with their pets during the Eaton Fire crisis has been an urgent goal of the tireless team at Pasadena Humane, an animal shelter that has served the San Gabriel Valley for well over a century.

Thousands of people around Southern California have been pitching in, from fostering large shelter dogs in order to make room for fire-displaced pets to donating water bowls, crates, food, and other items that the Raymond Avenue shelter so desperately needed from the very earliest hours of the disaster.

Pasadena Humane shared new information a week after the fires began to keep volunteers, supporters, and every animal lover informed, including the number for the Eaton Fire Animal Rescue Hotline.

The hotline is for reporting found animals including "pets, livestock, exotics, and wildlife," shares the shelter.

The number is 626-577-3752.

The shelter also recommends calling the hotline if an animal has been seen on an evacuated property.

Take note of this "Important Safety Reminder" posted by Pasadena Humane: "For your safety and the safety of animals, do not enter burned areas to rescue or search for animals."

To view animals currently being housed at Pasadena Humane, visit this Pet Connect page.

Not just dogs and cats, but tortoises, goats and rabbits have been dropped off at the Pasadena Humane Society while their owners evacuate. Christian Cázares reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.