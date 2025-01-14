Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

Shelter dogs find sweet new lives after making room for fire-impacted pets

Best Friends Animal Society has been taking adoptable animals on the road, with heartwarming results.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Best Friends Animal Society

People searching for their much-loved critters, lost pets that have been separated from their families, and worried locals sharing photos of those animals that have not been found: The number of stories of furry family members and the humans looking for them following the Palisades and Eaton Fires is heartbreakingly high.

One tender twist to the tail-filled tale, a development that is having wonderfully swift and heartwarming results?

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The animals that were moved from Southern California-based shelters to sanctuaries and rescues based in other cities and states are already finding their forever families.

Best Friends Animal Society, which has transported dozens of shelter dogs and cats in recent days, shared some of the first emotional photos of dogs meeting their brand-new people on social media.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Fires Jan 11

Dozens of LA shelter animals are flying to Utah, all to help fire-impacted pets

California Wildfires Jan 10

California animal rescue groups open their doors to pets, some with burns, whose owners could not evacuate with them

In the smile-summoning snapshots, a happy adopter sits with a plucky pooch named Lavender on a couch, while a family smiles with the handsome husky they've just adopted.

The husky was on an early transport from Pasadena Humane, shared the society's team.

Seventeen dogs and cats were in the group, which was transported from the Pasadena animal shelter to quickly make space for many pets displaced by the fires.

Other shelter dogs and cats flew for a Best Friends no-kill sanctuary in Utah, departing Hollywood Burbank Airport Jan. 11 on a Wings of Rescue flight.

More touching pictures should be arriving in the days to come; keep a paw pointed at the Best Friends Animal Society social pages, where these tender tributes to the shelter animals that went on the road, and their new people, will appear.

A man has a heartwarming reaction after he is reunited with his dog who went missing during the Palisades wildfires.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresPetspet adoption
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us