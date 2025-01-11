Dozens of LA shelter animals are flying to Utah, all to help fire-impacted pets

Kennels, crates, runs, and room for canine-style romping are almost always at a premium around the shelters of Los Angeles, as any animal lover knows.

But with the enormous influx of pets from the Los Angeles fires, the dogs and cats and critters that have been temporarily displaced and separated from their people, shelter space around the region has reached a critical point.

The flight took off just after 1 p.m. Jan. 11. (photo: Best Friends Animal Society)

Best Friends Animal Society is winging into help. The animal-aiding organization has partnered with Wings of Rescue to move dozens of shelter dogs and cats — 84 in all — to a no-kill sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.

The large sanctuary is overseen by the society, which advocates for and helps countless animals throughout the year, from major adoption events to much-needed veterinary care.

Wings of Rescue is "a donation-supported charity that air-transports abandoned, homeless and otherwise at-risk pets from overcrowded shelters, disaster areas, and dangerous circumstances to the safety of rescue facilities and animal-welfare organizations," shares Best Friends.

Once an animal's Wings of Rescue journey concludes, "proper care" awaits as well as a chance for a fresh start and "new home."

The flight lifted off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on Saturday, Jan. 11 with secured crates housing canines and cats in precious tow.

Some 58 felines and 26 pups will soon find comfort at the Kanab sanctuary.

The pets aboard the plane hailed from the Los Angeles County Animal Shelter in Lancaster.

"The lifesaving airlift will help reduce overcrowded conditions in shelters impacted by the wildfires and free up space and resources," the society shared in a statement.

The Cencora Impact Fund is making the flight possible; a second rescue mission is due to fly to Seattle Jan. 12.

If you're eager to make donations to help the families who fled the fires, and their beloved animal companions, find out how to help at the Best Friends Animal Society site.