Freeway Confrontation Culminates in Gunfire in Moreno Valley

By City News Service

A possible road rage confrontation led to a shooting Tuesday on the Moreno Valley Freeway, with one motorist almost being struck by gunfire, and the other driver fleeing the area.

The shooting happened about 7:50 a.m. on the westbound 60, just east of Perris Boulevard, in Moreno Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Juan Quintero said the driver of a Ford Flex and the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup had some type of contact on the freeway, causing the Ford driver to pull a gun and open fire.

Quintero said a bullet "entered the Chevy's rear window and exited through the rear-view mirror and windshield."

The Chevy driver was not injured, and he exited the freeway at Pigeon Pass Road, as did the Ford driver, according to the CHP spokesman.

No other vehicles were involved.

The victim stopped his pickup and called 911. The shooter continued northbound on Pigeon Pass, Quintero said.

No description was available, and the suspect's whereabouts were unknown.

Quintero said investigators were still attempting to sort out exactly what transpired on the freeway.

