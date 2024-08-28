Hollywood

The one where bids were placed: Props, costumes from ‘Friends' available for auction

The auction is live now and will run through Sept. 23.

By Karla Rendon

NBC | Getty Images

“Friends” lovers, rejoice!

Props and costumes from the iconic sitcom are now available for auction in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

From threads worn by the beloved characters to studio-made reproductions of memorable figures in the show, the auction boasts more than 100 items fans can bid on online.

“Friends” fanatics can get their hands on scripts from the show, studio-made replicas of the iconic “It’s NOT a Boy!” banner and, of course, reproductions of the Central Perk sign. Those who are still thinking of chic clothes worn by the characters can bid on one of Joey’s many striped shirts, a knit top worn by Monica and one of the various fashion-forward coats worn by Phoebe.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The auction is live now and will run through Sept. 23.

Bidders must make an account on Julien’s Auctions’ website in order to place their bids.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodLos AngelesTelevisionAuctions
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us