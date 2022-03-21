post malone

From ‘Congratulations' to Happy Birthday: Post Malone Wishes Fan Happy 21st

Watch Post Malone make a fan's night while celebrating his 21st birthday in a Beverly Hills restaurant.

By Accalia Rositani

Nicole Schumacher

In a video posted to TikTok, Nicole Schumacher called Post Malone the "kindest superstar ever" after he wished her son, Andrew Schumacher, a happy 21st birthday.

@ntschu

@Post Malone Andrew’s 21st Birthday In LA meeting the kindest superstar ever! #postmalone #autismawareness #matsushisa

♬ original sound - Nicole Schumacher @ntschu

In the video, the Grammy-nominated star can be seen chatting up Andrew and Nicole in the Beverly Hills restaurant Matsuhisa on the night of March 11.

Joined by his brother, Paul Jr., and some friends, the young fan had taken notice of Malone when he walked into the restaurant, calling him "Austin," which is the star's real first name.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Shortly after, the artist walked over to the party's table and introduced himself, as can be heard in the video.

Nicole later explains to Malone that her son "has autism and knows all your songs."

Thanking him for his support, Malone said, "That’s so sweet and nice to meet you."

The rapper, famous for his love of beer, then joked that choosing a drink is tough on your 21st, but not tough for him.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Street Takeover 45 mins ago

‘Every Weekend': Drivers Regularly Take Over Intersection in South LA Neighborhood

Oscars road closures 2 hours ago

Navigating Hollywood with Pre-Oscars Road Closures: Here's What You Need to Know

Shaking his hand, Malone said, "Have fun dude, but not too much fun."

This article tagged under:

post maloneautismCelebrity NewsAutism Awarenesspost malone fan
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us