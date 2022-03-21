In a video posted to TikTok, Nicole Schumacher called Post Malone the "kindest superstar ever" after he wished her son, Andrew Schumacher, a happy 21st birthday.

In the video, the Grammy-nominated star can be seen chatting up Andrew and Nicole in the Beverly Hills restaurant Matsuhisa on the night of March 11.

Joined by his brother, Paul Jr., and some friends, the young fan had taken notice of Malone when he walked into the restaurant, calling him "Austin," which is the star's real first name.

Shortly after, the artist walked over to the party's table and introduced himself, as can be heard in the video.

Nicole later explains to Malone that her son "has autism and knows all your songs."

Thanking him for his support, Malone said, "That’s so sweet and nice to meet you."

The rapper, famous for his love of beer, then joked that choosing a drink is tough on your 21st, but not tough for him.

Shaking his hand, Malone said, "Have fun dude, but not too much fun."