From Long Beach to Carnegie Hall, student choir gets boost of hope from city mayor

The Jordan High School choir was elated after receiving an invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall for its Spring festival in 2024. The joy soon dwindled after funds to finance the trip fell short.

90 students were expected to attend, each having to pay about $2,000. “The cost was the biggest barrier, it wasn't can we play? Can we make this trip? Do we want to make this trip?,” said Choir Director Amanda Chavez.

However, the price tag was tough to get around. Chavez and Music Director JJ Garcia say they have been getting so much support from the community. This comes after Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson announced a benefit concert would be held to fund the choir’s trip.

“We have a special opportunity to make these students' dreams a reality,” Richardson said.

The benefit concert is sponsored by the mayor’s fund, a non-profit working in collaboration with the Office of the Mayor on Dec. 14 at the Beverly O'Neill Theatre in Downtown Long Beach.

“For the students at Jordan High School’s music programs, music is much more than just a subject, it's a passion, a lifeline, a symphony of their dreams,” Richardson said.

Indeed, for students like Aaron Romero, going to Carnegie Hall is a dream come true. “I am a bit surprised because I never knew these things could happen to me,” Romero explained.

Romero has never been to New York and, as a first generation student, this trip symbolizes his family’s American dream. He is hoping the benefit concert will do the trick.

The school choir needs the benefit to sell out, which is 800 tickets at about $55. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.