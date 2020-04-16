frontline foods

Frontline Foods Uses Local Restaurants to Provide Meals to Frontline Health Care Workers

Organizers hope to keep restaurants in business and support health care workers on the frontlines.

By Heather Brooker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are looking for a way to help health care workers who are on the frontlines of the fight. Frontline Foods was born out of this desire to help those battling against COVID-19.

Frontline Foods was started by a group of restaurant industry professionals who were looking for a way to save local restaurants who had been impacted by shelter-in-place orders, and support health care workers. Hospitals around the country have closed their cafeteria to prevent people from gathering and maintain social distancing. Frontline Foods organizer Jonny Marler says he found out that a friend working in a New Jersey hospital was eating his meals from a vending machine. So wanted to find a way to help.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus pandemic 59 mins ago

Frontline Foods Connects Restaurants With Frontline Health Care Workers

Nature 2 hours ago

Share a Snap of Your Earth Day Flower Crown

Marler runs a beverage service company for LA restaurants. He says he connected with several people around the country in the restaurant industry who all had the same idea in mind: to come up with a plan to support their businesses and help health care professionals at the same time. He says they use the money donated online to pay local restaurants for their time and supplies. Then volunteers sign up to deliver the meals to hospitals.

So far, they have raised more than $2 million dollars, and delivered more than 70,000 meals to frontline workers in over 150 hospitals nationwide. For more information and to see if they are operating in your city, visit FrontlineFoods.com.

This article tagged under:

frontline foodscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicfrontline workershealth care workers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us