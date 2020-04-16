Frontline Foods Uses Local Restaurants to Provide Meals to Frontline Health Care Workers

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are looking for a way to help health care workers who are on the frontlines of the fight. Frontline Foods was born out of this desire to help those battling against COVID-19.



Frontline Foods was started by a group of restaurant industry professionals who were looking for a way to save local restaurants who had been impacted by shelter-in-place orders, and support health care workers. Hospitals around the country have closed their cafeteria to prevent people from gathering and maintain social distancing. Frontline Foods organizer Jonny Marler says he found out that a friend working in a New Jersey hospital was eating his meals from a vending machine. So wanted to find a way to help.

Marler runs a beverage service company for LA restaurants. He says he connected with several people around the country in the restaurant industry who all had the same idea in mind: to come up with a plan to support their businesses and help health care professionals at the same time. He says they use the money donated online to pay local restaurants for their time and supplies. Then volunteers sign up to deliver the meals to hospitals.



So far, they have raised more than $2 million dollars, and delivered more than 70,000 meals to frontline workers in over 150 hospitals nationwide. For more information and to see if they are operating in your city, visit FrontlineFoods.com.

