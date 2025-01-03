Classmates mourn Huntington Beach soccer player killed in Fullerton plane crash

A 16-year-old high school soccer player and her father were identified by classmates and coaches Friday as the two people killed when a small plane crashed into the roof of a business in Fullerton.

Huntington Beach High School junior soccer player Kelly Reid and her father, Pascal Reid, were identified by the team Friday in a post that described Kelly as "genuine and kind" with a "passion for life."

The two family members were in a single-engine Van's RV-10 aircraft when it crashed Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of West Raymer Avenue, just east of Fullerton Municipal Airport. Pascal Reid is listed as the plane's registered owner.

"Yesterday our soccer family suffered an unimaginable loss," the HBHS soccer team said in an Instagram post Friday. "Kelly Reid and her father Pascal were tragically lost in a plane crash. Kelly was an amazing girl… genuine and kind with such passion for life.

"Kelly was a loved member of the varsity team and wore the number 6. The number 6 symbolizes love, creating harmony, and taking care of others. I cannot think of a better way to describe our special number 6. Kelly was a natural caregiver and always put others first. She will be deeply missed. Her father was at every single game, always so proud of his daughter."

A vigil was held Friday at a church with about 100 classmates in honor of the Reids. A classmate at the vigil described Kelly as "joyous."

"Kelly will be remembered as someone who was just as joyous as one could be, and I think what I want to carry on from her is the hard work and passion she had for every little thing she did," said classmate and friend Maia Dadakis. "She was loving and kind to everyone."

Investigators have not released the identities of the two victims killed in the fiery crash. NBCLA contacted the Reid family and was told the family is not ready to speak at this time.

Nineteen people, who were working inside the building at the time of the crash, were injured. Eleven people were transported to a hospital, eight were treated and released at the scene.

The pilot had just left the airport and was attempting to return when the plane crashed into the furniture warehouse.

Details about what led to the crash were not available Friday afternoon.