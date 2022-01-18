Los Angeles Fire Department

Garcetti Nominates First Female LAFD Chief, as Current Chief Announces Retirement

Garcetti's nomination, Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley, would be the first woman to lead the LA Fire Department.

By Staff Reports

Los Angeles Fire Department chief Ralph Terrazas is expected to officially announce his retirement Tuesday, and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti is nominating a woman who would the first female LAFD chief as his replacement.

Tuesday's announcement from Terrazas is not the first time he has publicly discussed his retirement. His retirement was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as he stayed to help manage the department during the ongoing emergency.

Garcetti's nomination, Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley, would be the first woman to lead the department if confirmed.

The official announcements, both of Terrazas's retirement and Crowley's nomination, are expected at a 9 a.m. event on Tuesday. Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez will be in attendance.

