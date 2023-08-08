Off-duty Garden Grove officer, a 28-year department veteran, killed in motorcycle crash

Anaheim police on Tuesday were investigating the cause of a motorcycle crash that killed an off-duty Garden Grove police officer.

Cpl. Han Cho, a 28-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department assigned to the Neighborhood Traffic Unit, was fatally injured shortly after 3 p.m. Monday at Glenoaks Avenue and Euclid Street, police said.

It’s with profound sadness we announce the death of Cpl Han Cho. Yesterday (8/7) at 3 PM, Cpl Cho was involved in an off-duty TC on his way home from work. He was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.



More info will be released later.#GGPD32

According to Sgt. Jon McClintock of the Anaheim Police Department, the off-duty officer, who was riding a motorcycle, was rushed to a hospital in grave condition and later died from his injuries. The other driver involved in the crash was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, he added.

Cho's age was not immediately available.

Investigators do not believe alcohol played a part in the cause of the crash, McClintock said.

According to Garden Grove police, Cho was on his way home from work when the crash occurred.

“The Garden Grove Police Association will be coordinating with the Cho family on memorial arrangements and donations,” according to a statement from the department. “More information will be released at a later time. We appreciate the outpouring of support we've received from our local law enforcement partners and the community, as we navigate through these tough times.”

According to a GoFundMe page, Cho is survived by a teenage son, a daughter, his parents, two sisters, a brother and a niece.

“Han was loved by many and his tragic passing has left all of us in shock and disbelief,” Cho's sister, Sonya Chung, wrote on the page, which had raised more than $3,900 toward a $40,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

Chung said the money raised will help with funeral costs and “to make sure that his two young children are taken care of as they learn to navigate their lives without their father.”