Gas Leak Prompts Mass Shelter-in-Place Order in Riverside County

Residents living in more than 800 homes were forced to shelter in place Wednesday morning due to a gas leak in Winchester.

The leak was reported at 8:06 a.m. in the area of Washington Street and Shrimp Lane and fixed about 2 1/2 hours later, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Five households living near the leak were ordered to evacuate, while others living in approximately 812 units were told to shelter in place, officials said. A one-mile stretch of Washington Street was temporarily closed between Abelia and Benton streets.

The leak was patched around 10:40 a.m., when the shelter-in-place and evacuation orders were lifted.

No injuries were reported.