Gas Prices in LA County Rise for the 20th Time in Past 21 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 20th time in the past 21 days, increasing 1.7 cents to $3.391, its highest amount since March 17.

The average price has risen 16 cents over the past 21 days, including 1 cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.4 cents more than one week ago and 20.1 cents higher than one month ago, but 20.2 cents less than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 18th consecutive day to its highest amount since March 14, increasing 1.5 cents to $3.376. It has risen 15.8 cents over the past 18 days, including 1.2 cents on Friday.

The Orange County average price is 5.8 cents more than one week ago and 20.1 cents higher than a month ago, but 16.3 cents less than one year ago.