Organizers of an effort to recall District Attorney George Gascón collected petition signatures in his neighborhood Saturday, setting up in front of a school across from his house in the Naples area of Long Beach.

The recall supporters collected "dozens and dozens" of signatures on the sidewalk in front of Naples Elementary School in the 5500 block of East The Toledo -- on city property, organizer Karen Roseberry told City News Service.

“He needs to recognize that law-abiding citizens are frustrated,” Roseberry told CNS. “On the very day he swore to uphold the law, he issued directives to disregard the law.”

She explained to CNS that one person attending the signature-gathering event was a crime victim's mother who had voted for Gascón last November.

“She was unaware his directives would let killers out early.”

It was unclear whether Gascón was home at the time of the event. He did not come out to talk with the recall proponents, Roseberry said.

Recall organizers have until Oct. 27 to gather 580,000 qualified signatures, she said. The group will try to collect 750,000 to 800,000.