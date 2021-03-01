Santa Ana

Caught on Camera: Giant Tree Crashes Down in Front of Santa Ana Home

The tree toppled during a day of strong winds in Southern California.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Santa Ana couple’s security camera captured the moment an enormous tree collapsed in front of their house. 

The tree crashed down in a clouds of dust Sunday on North Lowell Street during a day of powerful winds. A car sustained minor damage, but there were no reports of injuries or damage to the house. 

Wind advisories have expired for much of the region Monday, but there was a chance that some strong, advisory-level gusts could persist into Monday morning. Gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph were reported Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaweatherWind Advisory
