A Santa Ana couple’s security camera captured the moment an enormous tree collapsed in front of their house.

The tree crashed down in a clouds of dust Sunday on North Lowell Street during a day of powerful winds. A car sustained minor damage, but there were no reports of injuries or damage to the house.

Wind advisories have expired for much of the region Monday, but there was a chance that some strong, advisory-level gusts could persist into Monday morning. Gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph were reported Sunday.