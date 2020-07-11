Girl, 10, Found After Disappearance in Long Beach

Police today helped find a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Long Beach.

The girl, who suffers from some medical conditions and may lose focus easily, was found safe in the 500 block of West 77th Street in Los Angeles, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department helped locate the girl about 12:40 p.m., the LBPD said.

She had last been seen about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Paramount Boulevard.

"[She] ran away in the past and was located riding the Metro train, as she is familiar with the bus and Metro train transportation system," police said.