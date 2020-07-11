List: Find a Cooling Center in Southern California

Cooling centers will be open this weekend in Southern California as triple-digit heat blankets the region. The centers provide relief, free of charge, for residents who lack air conditioning at home.

Los Angeles County

The county's cooling centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other

COVID-19 safety criteria. The following three county-operated cooling center locations were selected based on heat forecasts provided by the National Weather Service and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines

Claremont Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave.

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2

More locations may be added or hours extended based on weather

conditions, according to the county's Joint Information Center. To obtain a

current list of the county's cooling centers or to view a map of the sites, go

to ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 211.

City of LA

The city of Los Angeles also plans to open cooling centers from noon

to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Canoga Senior Center, 7326 Jordan Ave., 818-340-2633

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-9674

Slauson Multipurpose Center, 5306 S. Compton Ave., 323-233-1174

Riverside County

Cooling centers will be open throughout Riverside County this weekend. The Community Action Partnership of Riverside County coordinates with

senior centers, chapels, libraries and other air-conditioned nonprofits to establish temporary shelters, where residents can escape during extreme heat, particularly when it is most intense.

The list of locations can be found here.

Currently, 15 such facilities are in operation countywide. In some years, more than 50 shelters have been available, but because of COVID-19 concerns, fewer are open this summer.

Residents may also call the county's 211 service or information.

No one who is a confirmed coronavirus patient will be admitted, and those who are allowed inside the facilities will be required to wear face coverings, according to county officials.