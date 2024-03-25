Girl fatally shoots herself with deputy's gun at sheriff's station, authorities say

A girl died after shooting herself with a gun she grabbed from the holster of Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy at the Industry Station, according to authorities.

The teen knocked on the station door at about 7:30 pm. Sunday. After lunging into the lobby, she took a deputy's handgun, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

"The deputies walked to the lobby door," according to the statement. "At which time the juvenile lunged into the lobby and reached for the deputy's holstered firearm and took possession of it. A struggle ensued between the deputies and juvenile who was armed with the deputy’s firearm. During the struggle, the juvenile suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The girl died at the scene. Her age and identity were not immediately released by authorities.

The department's statement said deputies had responded to a family disturbance call shortly before the girl arrived at the station. Details about the disturbance report were not immediately available.