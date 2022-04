A 9-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting at the Victor Valley Mall in Victorville on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. The girl was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition, San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said in a news release.

The mall was evacuated and shut down while deputies searched for the gunman.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and not considered an active shooter event," officials said.