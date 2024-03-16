Good Samaritan stabbed while trying to break up fight in Westminster

A 35-year-old man is in custody Saturday in connection with the stabbing death of a good Samaritan who attempted to intervene in a violent dispute between roommates in Westminster.

Westminster Police officers were called at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to the 7300 block of 21st Street regarding reports of a stabbing and upon their arrival found multiple residents of the apartment complex holding down the suspect, Isaias Saquic-Saquic of Westminster, said Sgt. Alan Aoki of the Westminster Police Department.

During their investigation, officers learned the suspect had earlier engaged in a physical argument that became violent, with Saquic-Saquic allegedly stabbing his roommate and a neighbor, 48-year-old Westminster resident Alvaro Martin Perez, with a knife during the confrontation, Aoki said.

Martin-Perez was repeatedly stabbed by Saquic-Saquic and died from his injuries. Saquic-Saquic's roommate, a 35-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Saquic-Saquic's neighbors were able to subdue him at the scene, where officers took him into custody.

He was booked in the Orange County Jail on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, Aoki said.

"Mr. Perez's actions were nothing less than heroic," Westminster Police Chief Darin Lenyi said. "Tragically, his efforts to protect his neighbor cost him his life. I have no doubt his bravery saved the lives of others in the area.

"On behalf of the members of WPD, we extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family."

The department's detective bureau is in charge of this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD watch commander at 714-898-3767 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 815-TIP-OCCS (847-6227) or online.