10th Grader Injured in Shooting Outside Grant High School in Van Nuys, LAPD Says

Someone reported hearing three to four gunshots, with a person down, LAPD said.

By Heather Navarro

Shots were fired outside Grant High School in Van Nuys Wednesday afternoon, and a 10th grader was injured, the Los Angeles Police Department and school police said.

The school is located at 13000 Oxnard St. in Van Nuys.

LAPD said at around 3:24 p.m., there were reports of a shooting in front of Grant High School during dismissal. Someone reported hearing three to four gunshots, with a person down, LAPD said.

LA School police later said a 10th grader was shot in the leg.

LAPD said the shooting may have been from a car.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded, and the student was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries was unclear.

Units were sweeping the campus to make sure no additional threats existed.

LAPD was searching for a green older model Honda Accord.

The school would be placed on lockdown should any afterschool activities be taking place.

Cellphone footage from the scene showed police responding, and what looked like a young man lying on the ground with injuries. He appeared to be conscious and communicating with the group of people surrounding him.

Shooting outside Grant High School in Van Nuys, California, June 1, 2022

