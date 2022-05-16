Guatemalan Citizens in LA Will Now be Able to Process a 10-Year Passport

The Guatemalan government will begin issuing passports, valid for 10 years, for its citizens in Los Angeles starting the last week of May 2022.

The document will cost $85. However, it will only be available to adults.

"Considering the stage of development of children and adolescents, specifically in their physical features, the passport with 10 years of validity does not apply to minors,” according to the statement from the Guatemalan Institute of Migration.

HOW TO REQUEST THE APPOINTMENT FOR THE PASSPORT PROCESSING

Appointments are made through the portal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. People must include their full name, phone and email. A confirmation of the appointment will be sent immediately to the provided email.

New appointment blocks open weekly on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, at 8 a.m.

If a person cannot get an appointment at the requested time and day, the consulate recommends updating the page by clicking the F5 key on their keyboard to see the options that have appeared at that time.

For a tutorial on how to make the appointment, click here.

WHAT REQUIREMENTS ARE NEEDED FOR THE PASSPORT PROCESSING

For the issuance or renewal of passports, people will need the following documents:

The Personal Identity Document (DPI) and birth certificate (not older than 6 months) recently issued by RENAP.

Original version and a copy of the last passport processed. If you lost the document, you must request the passport loss or misplacement statement form at the consulate.

A Money Order of $65 for 5-year passports, or $85 for 10-year passports. The document is delivered the same day.

OTHER PROCEDURES AT THE CONSULATE OF GUATEMALA

The Consulate General of Guatemala offers procedures for different documents to Guatemalan citizens in southern California and several states on the west coast.

The consulate service covers passport procedures, consular card, Personal Identity Document (DPI), among others.

Guatemalans can also apply for dual citizenship for their children born in the United States.

Parents only need to bring their DPI, recent birth certificate with their CUI and the children's birth certificate. The process is free and must be done before minors turn 18.

If one of the parents is not Guatemalan, they must present their passport.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE CONSULAR HEADQUARTERS