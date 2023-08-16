Group of thieves takes off with $100K in merchandise from Gucci store in South Coast Plaza

The Gucci store in Orange County’s South Coast Plaza is the latest target of a string of smash-and-grab robberies Wednesday night.

A group of thieves got away with well over $100,000 in merchandise, mostly handbags, at the Costa Mesa store. The robbery happened at around 7:15 p.m.

The Costa Mesa Police Department said they responded within minutes.

They said a group of about five to 10 thieves ran in while the store was open and quickly ran out with handbags.

This incident is the latest in a string of flash mob robberies at retail stores, like those at a Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga Mall and an Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand. Another theft was reported Tuesday night at a high-end denim store in Hancock Park.

Mayor Karen Bass is expected to speak about the crimes at a Thursday morning news conference.