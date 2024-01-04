Gunman sought after leaving father of 4 critically injured in road rage shooting

A family is desperate to identify the gunman who critically injured a fathered of four during an apparent road rage shooting on a Norwalk freeway on New Year’s Eve.

Noel Pena, 48, remains hospitalized after he was shot while traveling on the 5 Freeway on Dec. 31. His worried family describes him as a hardworking father who is the main provider for his family.

"He's always given us whatever we needed, make sure we always had a roof over our head, always gives us food,” the man’s daughter, Pamela Pena, said.

According to Pamela, her parents were returning home from a swap meet when another driver cut them off, nearly causing a collision.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"My dad honked at him,” Pamela said. “The guy got really angry, exchanged words with my dad and my dad was leaving and the guy caught up to him and shot a bullet at him.”

The bullet pierced the driver’s side door, striking Noel in his armpit and hit an artery as well as shattering his collar bone. The victim was able to pull off to the side of the freeway safely but was quickly losing blood. Thankfully, an off-duty nurse who was driving in the area stopped to help, keeping Noel alive until paramedics arrived.

"My dad is such a strong man,” Pamela said. “He talks a lot. He loves to talk and to see him tubed up and not say a word right now it hurts.”

While the family awaits Noel’s recovery, they set up an online fundraiser to help cover his medical bills.

"Thank you to everyone who has been donating supporting and praying for us,” Pamela said. “It really does mean a lot to all of us.”

As far as the case go, details on the shooter remain limited. At this time, police are searching for a young man in a gray Honda SUV.

"I still can't comprehend how someone feels ok with doing that,” Pamela said. "I'm extremely mad at him and I hope he goes to jail for a long time because this is unacceptable.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.