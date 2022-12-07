Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Fourth Weekend Shutdown

The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays.

The full westbound closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Friday between Interstate 15 and Lincoln Avenue, with all five lanes out of service until 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

"Motorists heading west through Corona for holiday gatherings or shopping should avoid the area, or allow extra time behind the wheel,'' according to an agency statement.

The three prior weekend shutdowns in September and October were on the eastbound side of the freeway.

Officials said that, as before, the upcoming closure is required for ongoing operations connected to the $12.6 million "91 Refresh Project,'' which entails resurfacing lanes, modifying retaining walls and repairing concrete barriers on both sides of the 91.

Crews will be repaving lanes and making other changes this weekend, officials said.

Although a detour will be available via city streets through the roughly mile-long closure zone, wait times are expected to be protracted.

Additionally, the westbound on- and off-ramps at Main Street, as well as the Lincoln exit ramp, will be closed.

The Pomona (60) Freeway will be available for all westbound travel, along with Interstate 10.

The 91 Refresh Project was expected to wrap up this month, but it was unclear whether crews would complete all remaining work by the end of the year.

The resurfacing may conclude before the scheduled time on Monday, depending on conditions. If the weather turns inclement, the resurfacing — and the closure — will be canceled, officials said.

Motorists can get up-to-date information on the closure at www.rctc.org/91refresh.