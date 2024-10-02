Man sentenced in stabbing death of UCLA grad student in Hancock Park furniture store

A homeless man convicted in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student in a Hancock Park furniture store was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shawn Laval Smith, 34, was convicted Sept. 10 of first-degree murder for the Jan. 13, 2022, killing of Brianna Kupfer, 24. Investigators said Kupfer was stabbed 46 times in the brutal attack when she was working alone inside the Croft House in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue, near Beverly Boulevard.

After a brief hearing Wednesday morning that included a review or reports from a pair of doctors, a judge determined that Smith was sane at the time of the crime, which was captured on an audio recording. The judge's decision allowed the case to move ahead to the sentencing phase.

In addition to convicting him of murder, jurors in the trial also found true a special circumstance allegation of murder while lying in wait, along with an allegation that the defendant used a knife during the commission of the crime. Smith had pleaded both not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, necessitating the sanity phase of the case, for which the defendant waived a jury trial, allowing Escobedo along to determine if he was sane at the time.

